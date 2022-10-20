Moments from the traditional wedding between Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, and his lovely bride have emerged online

In one of the videos, the funny character decided to shower his lover with naira notes as they celebrate love together

He rained naira notes on her while she danced to the rhythm of the song, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video and congratulated the new couple

The eagerly anticipated wedding of Davido's popular logistic manager, Isreal DMW, has finally gone done, and moments from the event have made it to social media.

In one of the videos the celebrity PA shared online, he decided to spray his beloved bride with wads of naira notes as they celebrated their traditional wedding.

Isreal DMW spoils wife on his wedding day. Credit: @isrealdmw

The event took place in Benin, Edo state, and fans can't stop talking about the beautiful moments of the show of love.

Watch a video from Isreal DMW's traditional wedding below:

Nigerians react to video from Isreal DMW's traditional wedding

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Isreal DMW spraying money on his wife during his traditional marriage, most of them congratulated the couple.

King_fisayomi:

"This girl don chubby by force congrats juju may God give you the grace as a new husband to be sleeping at home and not in moh(my) Oga house and the grace to watch your mouth."

Winwith_emily:

"Congratulations to them and happiness all through."

Doosat_blender:

"I saw him at Lagos airport yesterday. I was saying this person looks familiar."

Asandrea__stores:

"God bless their union."

