Big Brother Naija reality star, Beauty Tukura, has taken to social media to unveil her birthday look

The Level Up star and ex-beauty queen dazzled in a regal black dress designed by Emagine By Bukola

The reality TV star has revealed she would be giving out N500k each to the best-dressed male and female guests at her birthday bash

Friday, October 21, marks the 25th birthday of Beauty Tukura, and she has taken to social media to mark it in style.

The ex-beauty queen/Big Brother Naija star has been building anticipation for her very special day, and following its arrival, she is making sure to leave no stone unturned.

For her big day, the Level Up star took to her Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her rocking a regal black dress.

The heavily-bedazzled long-sleeved dress featured a plunging keyhole neckline, floor-length flounce and gloves, which made up part of the sleeves.

She wore her hair in a center-part low bun and sported smoky eyes.

After posting these photos, she released a video in honour of her birthday.

BBNaija: Reactions as Beauty set to give N500k each to best-dressed male, female at birthday party

Beauty Tukura continues to give the Bee Navy reasons to 'stan' her and this time is no different.

While gearing up for her upcoming birthday bash, the ex-beauty queen shared a flier about her birthday, on her Instagram Story.

In the post, it is revealed that the best-dressed male and female guests at her party will go home with N5000,000 each!

