Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans went wild online recently after news broke that former housemate Doyin gifted her friend Beauty loads of cash as a birthday gift

Beauty had taken to social media to disclose that she woke up to a credit alert that had left her speechless from her colleague Doyin

Fans, in reaction to the news, have hyped up the relationship and bond both ex-housemates share, saying this is the true definition of women supporting women

Two of the latest graduates of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Doyin and her pal Beauty, have got people talking online about the type of sister romance they share.

The disqualified housemate of the 2022 BBNaija show, Beauty, who turns a year older on October 21, 2022, took to her social media platform to reveal that her colleague Doyin had left her in tatters with the birthday gift she gave her.

Ex-BBNaija Level Up housemates Doyin and Beauty spark reactions online with their sister romance. Photo credit: @officialdoyin_/@beautytukura

Source: Instagram

According to Beauty, Doyin gifted her 300k as birthday gift, leaving her in tatters of excitement.

Doyin was one of the few housemates sympathetic towards Beauty after she was disqualified from the BBNaija show for assaulting Groovy.

See Beauty's post disclosing how much Doyin gifted her for her birthday celebration below:

Read some of the comments Beauty's post about Doyin stirred online:

@poshjournal:

"Sistamance that spoils each other!"

@maureogee:

"Wow! Big Doyin! That's what you get when your friend is an excellent Medical Radiographer with a stable job before fame."

@princessjoyagbozi:

"Today na today . Omo Happy birthday Beauty."

@destiny_thato:

"Frnds that return energies."

@amyursular:

"Let them keep it coming my wifi is on Happy birthday Beauty."

@ngee_officiel:

"Who go give me this kind of friend bayiiii."

@objpers_22:

"We are here for it."

