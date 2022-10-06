The culture of fans spending big for their favourite housemates is not ending anytime soon, and Level Up reality star Groovy got his share of it

Groovy, who marked his 27th birthday on Wednesday, October 5, received huge money cakes, an all-expense-paid trip to Kigali, among other gifts

The video of Groovy receiving the gifts has sparked reactions from many netizens as they asked different questions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Groovy is making headlines over the gifts he received from his fans as he marked his 27th birthday on Wednesday, October 5.

Fans surprise Groovy on 27th birthday. Credit: @groovymono

Source: Instagram

A clip from the birthday celebration showed the moment fans of the reality star presented him with their gifts, including huge money cakes and an all-expense-paid trip to Kigali, among others.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Groovy's gifts

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

young_ustaax:

"E be like i go be housemate next year oo."

beccaszn:

"Una don start?"

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Bbn is a star maker sha. No cap."

wisdombusybrain:

"Na me go fes audition next year ."

cheezyofficiall:

"I doubt if i am in the same country with these fans, wey hunger dey like this ."

pleogabani:

"I get fans too ooo only say Nepa no dey give light."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Y'all should lie on us ooo we are your mouka foam ."

leaddyskincare:

"But Tobi Amusan came into Nigeria like 2weeks ago,why didn’t you people organize this for her???? Omo..."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Na BBN fans dey make buhari believe say we get money n we no dey suffer , that's why he's always bragging ."

damicratic_one:

"Abeg mk una share this money with entitlement n Billings ppl wey dey usually disturb me... So send your handle, so that Dem go DM you.. "

BBNaija's Groovy marks 1st birthday as a reality star

Barely a few days after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition ended, housemates, who are now reality stars, are already making waves.

For Groovy, who made it to the spotlight thanks to the reality show, his birthday celebration this year was different.

Groovy took to his social media timeline to share some lovely birthday photos as he penned an inspiring message to himself.

Source: Legit.ng