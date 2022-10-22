Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars weren't playing at all as they turned out massive to support one of their own, Beauty, for her 25 years birthday

Stars from previous seasons like Liqourose, Angel Smith, Prince and many more other former BBNaija housemates turned up big for Beauty, and it was quite exciting to watch

Also, Jonzing World singer Ruger was at the party as he performed live some of his hit songs like Bounce, Potiphar and more

October 21, 2022, was a huge night for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Beauty Tukura, as she celebrated turning a year older.

Ex-BBNaija stars were all almost on hand to celebrate one of their own as she celebrated her 25 years birthday.

BBNaija stars turn up massively for Beauty Tukura's 25 years birthday party. Photo credit: @beautytukura/@bankybestowed

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos from the birthday bash that some have described as a carnival have emerged online, and we must say they were all quite stunning to see.

Also at the party was singer Ruger who performed some of his hit songs. At some point, the celebrant joined the singer on stage along with Liquorose.

See how netizens reacted to Beauty's birthday bash below:

@misstijesu:

"You'll trying to compare phyna with this babe is actually mad... Omo they are different! One won, and the other was disqualified! They've moved on, why give yourselves headache?"

@thick_barbie5:

"This was a party strictly on invitation you don’t expect overcrowd or noise naa haba !!!! A classy party for a classy babe."

@ijeoma._ij:

"Now this is party. Classy in Crowd and noise. Very legit."

@laiyefanelsonebi:

"Who never attend Rich people party dey shout boring."

@nenritgotodok:

"Party over make sense."

@proresumefix:

"Ruger, the only pink hair allowed near my Queen. Every other one is a conniving bast*-rd."

Fans gather to spoil BBNaija’s Beauty with N5m cash, $20k, and other gifts on her 25th birthday, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Everyone would love how former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Beauty Tukura, was celebrated by her passionate fans on her 25th birthday.

The reality star was shown huge love by her fans, who came out in their numbers to shower her with unimaginable gifts and cash on her special day.

Beauty received 5 million in naira currency and 20,000 in dollars and flaunted it in the videos. She also got other amazing gifts like cake, drinks and more.

