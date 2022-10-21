It was a beautiful scene to behold as Tiwa Savage decided to visit a family friend, Toyin Lawani, better known as Tianna Empire, and they shared a lovely time together with their kids

Tiwa went there with her son, Jamil, while Tianna's daughter Tinuke Eleora bonded well with him and ignored the superstar singer

The heart-melting video has sparked hilarious reactions, with some fans dragging Davido's Imade into the conversation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How much do kids love and bond with each other? Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil Balogun and Tianna Empire's daughter, Tinuke Eleora, gave a glimpse of how it feels like.

The young chaps met when their mothers linked up during a family visit involving them, and they acted like best friends.

Tiwa Savage and son visit Tianna and daughter, video emerges Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Tinuke refused to play with the music superstar and chose to chill with Jamil instead as the little man gracefully carried her.

Every Tiwa's advances towards Tinuke were rejected despite agreeing to sit in her luxury ride when they were leaving.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the fun video, Tinuke burst into tears when Tiwa and Jamil were about to leave.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the lovely family visit video

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of the beautiful postTianna shared about Tiwa Savage and her son visiting her and her daughter.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Queeneth1:

"Jam Jam where you wan put imade now."

Funmiabby:

"Why won’t she cry? You carried her away from Rolls Royce. Who no like enjoyment."

F.a.t.e.e.e.m.a.h:

"Make aunty Eleora no collect our Jam Jam from Imade oooo."

Ladiva0706:

"Soooo cute! But i thought JamJam was already married to Imade?"

Bellepeauworld:

"Eleora don fall in loveshe get better eye."

Davido takes Jamil on an unforgettable ride in his Lamborghini

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun, visited Davido’s Banana Island mansion, and he had a good time.

The 30BG crooner shared a video on his Instastory channel showing the moment he took Jamil on a ride in his Lamborghini ride.

The video sparked reactions from social media users as many hailed the singer for knowing his way around little kids and being a good person.

Source: Legit.ng