Kizz Daniel's Odo is currently the rave of the moment and different people have hopped on the challenge

Popular veteran actress Jaiye Kuti shared a video of her version of the song and her followers had a good laugh

The actress held on to a rail for support as she turned her huge behind and waist in her short dress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran actress Jaiye Kuti has hopped on the Kizz Daniel's Odo challenge, and she nailed the moves.

The actress came down from her car wearing a short blue dress and inner short and she got into character immediately.

Actress Jaiye Kuti dances to Kizz Daniel's Odo Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Jaiye then moved to the veranda and held on to the rail as she turned her back to the camera and shook her massive behind to the beat.

"@kizzdaniel you don start wetin your hand no fit carry iya Warisi don Dey #cough down o."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jaiye's video

realmercyaigbe:

"Momo Opor "

may2much:

"Kizzdaniel come and see something"

rebekkas_space:

"I wish you can give me small this life no balance "

nikkyglampro:

"See my mummy oooh I cant laugh oooh well done ma u try jooo."

okikiola_16:

"O porrrrr my woman ❤️ @kizzdaniel you do this one "

interiorbybees:

"Is Plentttttttttttyyyyyyyyyyyyy"

thoniaolubunmi:

"Aunty you learned how to dance and finally become an expert oh ❤️"

olami_bayo:

"I swear mummy no want to old ooo."

foodclotheshelther:

"Give them mama "

omolajomohakeem:

"Haaaa Big Yansh Dey Shake O"

sunalice_ckes2:

"❤️❤️mommy waris I"

Kizz Daniel to perform Buga at FIFA world cup in 2022

Fans of Kizz Daniel have yet another reason to look forward to the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar.

The singer, in what appears to be a deleted post, replied to an old tweet in which he expressed a desire to perform his hit song, Buga, at the World Cup.

While many of his fans were thrilled about their favourite performing at the grand event, others seized the opportunity to caution him about not ruining the performance by failing to turn up.

Source: Legit.ng