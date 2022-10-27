Nollywood actress Ebube had a hilarious encounter with her colleague, Zubby Michael

The small-sized actress, in a video she shared, approached Zubby who immediately stooped low to carry her up like a child

In her caption, Ebube noted that she would start adding up so it wouldn't be easy for anyone to just lift her up

Popular small-sized actress Ebube is considering adding weight so that her colleagues and other people would not think of picking her up immediately they see her.

The actress shared this when she posted a video of a funny moment with her colleague Zubby Michael.

Zubby Michael carries colleague Ebube Photo credit: @oluebube.obio/@zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor seemed to have just arrived on set. Ebube came around to exchange pleasantries and just like one would do to a child, Zubby bent and scooped her into his arm.

"Is like I will start adding up so that you people will not be carrying me up again @zubbymichael @tcharls_ozuruigbo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ebube's post

sisjukwaesehighway:

"Wow!!! Don't worry,,soon you will grow..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

leensamantha:

"If na me I would be so happy to be carried around."

umu_fatima1:

"I just love this girl "

adaokafoe:

"Zubby get mind oodey carry big auntie."

iam_noahtrend:

"Start eating beans and plantain mix with egg and touch of fufu, fish and pawpaw leaf as one square meal. Thank me later."

iconhills:

"See as u carry our nurse up ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mikkytina1:

"My sister u r funny abegsee how zubby carry u up like a baby"

tessyoriyori:

"you must be carried for carrying is free❤️"

birmahmustaphadauda:

"Haba she's a lady."

ngozi.iheukwumere:

"Ebube don't get fat too much ,if I see who go dey carry me lyk dat sef I go lyk am at least he will be my pilot."

Zubby Michael hosts veteran stars Nkem Owoh and Faze in his A1 mansion

Popular music star and ex-Plantashun Boiz singer, Faze, took to social media with an appreciation post dedicated to Nollywood’s Zubby Michael.

Apparently, the Nollywood star hosted Faze alongside veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, at his popular A1 luxury mansion.

Faze equally shared pictures on his Instagram page in which he was spotted alongside the two Nollywood stars.

Source: Legit.ng