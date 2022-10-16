Kizz Daniel recently got social media users buzzing with excitement following his revelation online

The singer, in a tweet, confirmed he would be performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Internet users have reacted to the news, with some advising the singer against messing up

Fans of Kizz Daniel have yet another reason to look forward to the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar.

The singer, in what appears to be a deleted post, replied to an old tweet in which he expressed a desire to perform his hit song, Buga, at the World Cup.

In his recent response, he more or less confirmed that it would be happening, before deleting the post.

Fans react as Kizz Daniels confirms 2022 World Cup performance

While many of his fans were thrilled about their favourite performing at the grand event, others seized the opportunity to caution him about not ruining the performance by failing to turn up.

Check out some comments below:

sarkihenzy:

"If you like forget ur clothes again !!"

blac_sun101:

"He might not show up"

pogee_official:

"Make devil no use u again o."

ugo121:

"Hope he won’t forget his clothes this time."

otunba_brickz:

"Make e sha no lost him clothe again sha."

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania, bundled into truck like criminal for failing to perform at concert

Their reactions is connected with his infamous incident in Tanzania.

Recall Kizz Daniel made headlines for not attending a show he was billed to perform in Tanzania on Sunday, August 7.

The videos which surfaced on social media showed as fans went home angry in Tanzania after the Buga crooner was nowhere to be found for his stage performance.

