Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is being celebrated by many on the occasion of his 48th birthday ceremony

The Ife monarch had a celebration at the palace and many showed up to join him in marking the new age

A video making the rounds captured the moment Ooni’s new wife, Olori Mariam Anako, went on her knees and showered heartfelt prayers on him

It is indeed a beautiful moment for Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who has been basking in the euphoria of joyful celebrations.

The traditional monarch who recently welcomed new queens to his palace clocked 48, and he was lovingly celebrated by his loved ones.

Olori Mariam prays for hubby Ooni of Ife. Photo: @citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the monarch was pleasantly surprised with a birthday party and he joined his subjects to share the moment.

Well, another video spotted online captured more from the monarch’s 48th birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the midst of other royals, the Ooni of Ife’s new wife, Olori Mariam Anako, went on her knees and showered heartfelt prayers on her husband.

The queen started with an Islamic prayer before she switched to Yoruba as people in the palace collectively answered “amen” to her prayers.

Watch the video as spotted online below:

Social media users react

myzafabrics said:

"A peaceful Queen, so shall it be In Shaa Allah ."

convenant_child11 said:

"Such a beautiful calm queen so shall it be to all your prayers."

owopompin said:

"My king is universal. Married prophetess, now hajia...my king is all round network."

arike_onigold said:

"Our oni osa the baddest of the baddest gang, no more serving oba breakfast, options is plenty now when u bring breakfast u go with lunch and dinner even midnight pap and akara. My king for the world oba obirin."

Ooni of Ife takes in another wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi officially took in a third wife just weeks after his marriage to oil mogul, Mariam Ajibola Anako.

A video from the traditional monarch’s wedding to former beauty queen, Tobi Phillips, made it to social media.

Nigerians in the online community had different things to say about Ooni’s decision to take on yet another wife.

Source: Legit.ng