Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square was yesterday told how Chidinma Ojukwu, transferred the sum of N5 million on June 15, 2021 from Usifo Ataga’s account to another account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, stated this while testifying in the ongoing trial of a 300 level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly murdered Ataga the Chief Executive Officer of Super Tv.

Ojukwu is standing trial before Justice Yetunde Adesanya for the alleged murder of Ataga.

She is also charged with stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing, of the case on yesterday, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Mrs. Adenike Oluwafemi, told the court that the matter was for continuation of trial.

Source: Legit.ng