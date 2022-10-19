Everyone around music superstar, Davido is hailing his fiancee and third baby mama, Chioma Rowland and fans are loving it

The latest to say good words about the mother of one is the singer's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, who said some nice words about her

Isreal commended her cooking skills as she made meals in the kitchen, and mummy Ifeanyi blushed hard over the commendation

Nigerians have reacted differently to the beautiful video that emerged online, some of them mentioned how lucky Davido is to have Chioma

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It seems Davido got himself a good woman in Chioma Rowland, as everyone around is attesting to her uniqueness.

In a video shared by the singer's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, Chioma was seen making meals in the kitchen, and Isreal's voice was heard in the background saying good words about her.

Isreal DMW shares video of Chioma in the kitchen, hails her. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

He praised her for having good character and knowing how to cook very well, she responded by saying thank you to his commendation, and the scene looked cool.

The variety of meals Chioma made could be seen in the video, making his fans salivating for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma and Isreal DMW's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Isreal DMW recording Chioma while making magic in the kitchen, most of them hailed her cooking skills.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Rolandloke:

"You see ehn good home training is matters a lot , I swear chi character make a den davido boys loves her…. I fit bet say na dem even beg for David well well wey make her stay back."

Lgalsoftbaby:

"Chioma, what exactly are you adding to your food...Cos omo."

Phadedeji1106:

"I tell una say hunger don wire all these people that was why they convinced Davido to reconcile cos all those other baby mama no send them gang."

King_sparrowlet:

See loads of food Chineke what did you add in your stew."

Kalintii:

"Omo Davido and all these boys are lucky, they have a sure food plug which is important."

Davido's lawyer advises Chioma after she shared lovely video of herself online

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that everyone associated with Davido including his fanbase are rooting for the superstar to make things happen with his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

The beautiful mother of one shared a flawless video of herself showing off her beauty and Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua made a hilarious comment.

He also advised her to return to her house, and the singer is not left behind as he made another remarkable comment on the video.

Source: Legit.ng