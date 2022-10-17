Everyone associated to Davido including his fanbase are rooting for the superstar to make things happen with his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland

The beautiful mother of one shared a flawless video of herself showing off her beauty and Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua made an hilarious comment

He also advised her to return to her house and the singer is not left behind as he made another remarkable comment on the video

Things are taking shape between Davido and Chioma and everyone associated with them including fans are eagerly waiting to hear the big news about their weeding.

Chioma took to her verified Instagram page to share a flawless short video of herself displaying her beauty to her followers and the video got the attention of quite a number of celebrities.

Chioma shares cute video, Davido and his lawyer react. Credit: @chefchi @prince_ii @davidoandchioma

Source: Instagram

Davido's lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, commented on the video as he advised her to return home because where she was in the video doesn't look like her house.

Ajudua wrote:

"Pls this doesn’t look like your house. Go home."

Chioma's superstar lover, Davido also commented on the video as he simply wrote 'MILF' with the love emoji, an acronym for a beautiful mum.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chioma's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Chioma's post to drop interesting comments and gushed over her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chiquilla_j:

Davido, this is beautiful. I love to see a man love a woman right. Love is happiness ..I love love abeg."

Browniwales:

"Davido's wife ❤️❤️❤️ the most beautiful girl in the whole world I’m addicted."

Browniwales:

"Asa Davido ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Chiom Chiom too fine Abeg."

Balo_ng:

"Your skin is skinning, your hair is hairing, everything is giving what it's supposed to give."

Oladam_beads:

You are such a Beautiful, classy, elegant and vibrant Queen. Like Davido, we love you."

Davido reveals the special position Chioma occupies in his life

Nigerian singer Davido is clearly in love with his third baby mama Chef Chi and it is a thing of joy to fans and even colleagues.

In a post on his page, the 30BG boss shared his photos, as well as one taken with Chioma on one of their recent London trips.

The Assurance crooner couldn't help but gush over his woman as he revealed that she is the one in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng