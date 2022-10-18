A young Nigerian lady went uncontrollable after news that popular South Korean music group, BTS, will temporarily be out of the music business

The lady went sobbing and regretted that she had to wait until 2025 to have an opportunity of watching them perform again

The BTS boys are to embark on compulsory military service, and she will sorely miss them, Nigerians have dragged her over the tears she shed for them

To what extent can you go to show that you really love your favourite foreign artiste? A Nigerian lady has taken her own fan love for the South Korean group, BTS, to another level.

The BTS boys are to embark on a new journey as they will have to leave music to join the military in South Korea, a mandatory service for every 28-years-old male in the country.

They will have to serve in the military capacity for two years and the lady has expressed her disappointment over the new development.

In the video that emerged online, she cried profusely and expressed her sadness for not getting to be at their concert.

According to her:

"I'm in tears that the BTS are going for community service, I'm sad becuase I've not been to their concert because I'm in African and they've never been here. They have fans in Africa and now I have to wait till 2025 for them to comeback.

I don't have a problem with that I can wait for even 10 years to go to their concert, I'm just really sad waking up this morning to this news."

Nigerians react to the video of lady crying over BTS band

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the lady crying over the BTS band going for military service.

Kunlereal:

"My only issue is, If people from other countries see posts like this, they’ll think Nigeria no get problem and all is well."

Officialabnice:

"Na who see food eat na get power to cry for unnecessary things like this."

_Darkskingurl_:

"How come I am the only one that doesn’t know about them until now."

Iam_henork:

"Who else is feeling like this? I promise you sis, we don’t care."

