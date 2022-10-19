A Nigerian lady, Kolade Princess Damilola, has appealed to netizens to come to the aid of her mum experiencing domestic violence in her marriage

Kolade shared a video showing her dad beating her mother, saying that it has actually been going on for long

The terrified lady cried out that she doesn't want her 43-year-old mother to end up like the late gospel musician Osinachi

Kolade Princess Damilola, a young Nigerian student, has exposed her dad as an abuser as she sought help for her domestically abused mother.

In a series of tweets on Monday, October 17, the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oyo student said she lives in fear and can no longer hide the continuous abuse meted out to her mother anymore.

She said it has been going on for long. Photo Credit: @koladeprincess

Source: Twitter

Kolade said she does not want her mother's case to go the way of the late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi.

The anatomy student lamented that her dad who is a pharmacist beats his wife at the slightest provocation.

She attached a video showing her dad whipping his wife on a bed.

"He beats her like a punching bag over little things that isn't supposed to be an argument.

"Threatens to kill her, divorce her and thinks she's a witch too. Insults her of her illiteracy, how her family are nothing to write home about," she wrote.

Kolade said that there are attempts to sweep the matter under the carpet

In a recent tweet, the lady lamented that the police in Kogi where they reside want to cover up the matter.

"Hello, everyone. The police here in Lokoja are trying to sweep the matter under the carpet here, they are blaming me for bringing it online and not attacking why he was beating my mum. My mum is also scared of coming down to police station to make a statement.

"They just want to end it just like that without doing anything, my dad was in their office talking to them for hours, turning their mind and support towards him. The police are opting to just settle it amicably and they want me to go back home."

Social media reactions

@odozi_aku_ said:

"It’s high time strict laws that protect DV victims are enacted in Nigeria. He wouldn’t dare do this if he were abroad because he knows what will follow. It’s coz these people know they can get away with this nonsense and are not afraid of any repercussions.

"I’m so sorry bout this."

@SavvyRinu said:

"We need to get domestic violence agencies involved. This can’t continue."

@kennyvicky431 said:

"This got tears in my eyes, growing up I experienced this till I the day I stood the animal I'm supposed to call father, no one knows the pain, but till this day it hurts me I used to watch my mom get beaten up for no reason."

@goodestnews said:

"Before any measure is taken, Make una beat una Papa fess. Thank you."

Source: Legit.ng