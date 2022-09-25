A passionate fan of popular female musician, Tiwa Savage got Nigerians talking when she had the opportunity to see the singer

The lady couldn't contain her emotions as she set her eyes on the Somebody Son's crooner and went down in tears

Tiwa held her in her arms and comforted her, Nigerians have reacted differently to the viral video of the crying fan

How much do you love your favourite artist? A young lady just took her love and appreciation for Tiwa Savage to a whole new height after meeting her in person.

The fan had the opportunity to see Tiwa Savage and she couldn't contain her joy as she went down in tears.

Fan cries profusely after meeting Tiwa Savage. Credit: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

Tiwa had a meet and greets event at Ikeja City Mall where she met with the emotional fan, she tried to comfort her by holding her in her arms in a warm embrace.

One of the cameramen who captured the moment was also seen crying and the video have sparked hilarious reactions online

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of the crying lady and Tiwa Savage

Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to the video of the lady who went into tears after meeting Tiwa Savage at the mall.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

ZvynbakerL

"Sure say no be tear gas dem release? Even the cameraman is cleaning his eyes."

Leaddyskincare:

"How can you cry for a grown adult who isn’t God? Is this playing? Who mflog am?"

Mr__landlordd:

"You meet a celebrity you dey cry wat will you do when you meet Jesus."

Slimurch_:

"That camera guy dey cry too abi something enter em eye?"

Slimurch_:

"Tiwa flog am?"

Adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"This is how we will Cry. I when Buhari Finally leave us alone as for now all of us are still in relationships with Nigeria ."

