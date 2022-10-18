Naomi, the estranged queen of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, stirred huge reactions on social media recently

The mum of one shared photos from a family event and her cute son Prince Tadenikawo stole the show

While many gushed over Naomi, others couldn't help but point out how she served the king breakfast

While the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has been in the news for filling his palace with women, his estranged wife, Queen Naomi, is melting hearts.

Naomi's mum celebrated her 55th birthday, and she shared photos from the beautiful event on her Instagram page.

Nigerians react to photos of Ooni of Ife's son Photo credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen's son Prince Tadenikawo stole the show and people could not help but gush over him and his pretty mum.

"Over the weekend we celebrated maami @55 and here are few pictures from the beautiful event videos coming soon. Spot my prince charming in his blue tuxedo."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

The photos made the rounds on social media and Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions online.

ceolumineeofficial:

"See My Prince TADENIKAWO ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

modupeomiwade:

"Class is Class. Elegance is not for general. Do you as always Dr. Naomi, correct mama Tadenikawo. No space for counterfeits. By the way, Prince charming is handsome and cute."

dee_realoge:

"This woman serve king breakfast."

gossipncruise:

"The only woman that serve a whole king hot breakfast on a cold Monday."

a.z.a_m.a.n:

"Osheyyyyy , to the lady who served the KING the sumptuous BREAKFAST, LUNCH and DINNER."

bjebonybaby1:

"The woman that serve d king breakfast na y him marry two at a go."

goldenmeema:

"My only problem is she’s too beautiful The most beautiful Queen in and out, God’s special handmade ❤️❤️❤️"

Ooni of Ife marries wife number 3

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, became a trending topic of discussion on social media following his marital endeavours.

Weeks after getting married to his second oil mogul wife, Mariam Aijbola Anako, the highly revered monarch made things official with his third wife, Tobi Phillips.

The traditional wedding ceremony which had close family members in attendance went down on Sunday, October 9.

Source: Legit.ng