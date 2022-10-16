The Ooni of Ife is currently trending on social media following a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of one of his new brides

The videos which have since surfaced on social media show the monarch as well as his bride surrounded by people

Several internet users have taken to social media to react to the news of his wedding, questioning the king's motive

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi held a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of his second wife, Olori Mariam Anako.

Recall some weeks ago, the Yoruba monarch married Anako at the Ife palace on the night of September 6, 2022, as the new bride was ushered into her marriage with traditional rites.

Photos show the Ooni and his new bride. Credit: @ooniadimulaife, @goldymynetv

Source: Instagram

Well, videos from their thanksgiving ceremony have surfaced on social media, once again reminding Nigerians about the King's back-to-back unions in the past month.

A video of a large banner with the royal couple can be seen on display with their names imprinted on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See below:

Another video sees the king surrounded by his subject:

Below is a video of Olori Mariam clad in a lacey white regalia:

Social media users react to videos of Ooni and his new bride

edisontenderdia_grant:

"Na woman be this one problem."

funnyworld1010:

"Nah wa o.... congratulations to him and all the new oloris. But I need help and clarity on the functions of the Obas on the yoruba indigenous people and the land. Still don't understand "

adoyen_:

"See the difference? He is actually present for Mariam wedding and party..The rest just dey struggle dey marry him in his absence.."

sweetsuz1712:

"I thought he’d be different…. Like set a pace ‍♀️"

jane_dominic1:

"Lolll. He like marriage oo house don full for wife."

peeberry_007:

"One week one marriage ....friends and family will be so tired attending wedding every weekend."

edson_chidiebere:

"Misplaced priority."

ifeanyi.onwuka:

"Since last month this man Dey marry wives every week nobody Dey do anything about am"

Ooni of Ife marries wife number 3, video from wedding to ex-beauty queen goes viral, Nigerians react

Meanwhile Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, trended on the topic of discussion on social media following his latest marital endeavour.

Weeks after getting married to his second oil mogul wife, Mariam Aijbola Anako, the highly revered monarch made things official with his third wife, Tobi Phillips.

The traditional wedding ceremony with close family members in attendance went down on Sunday, October 9.

Source: Legit.ng