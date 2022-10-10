Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has officially taken in a third wife just weeks after his marriage to oil mogul, Mariam Ajibola Anako

A video from the traditional monarch’s wedding to former beauty queen, Tobi Phillips, made it to social media

Nigerians in the online community had different things to say about Ooni’s decision to take on yet another wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is currently a trending topic of discussion on social media following his latest marital endeavour.

Weeks after getting married to his second oil mogul wife, Mariam Aijbola Anako, the highly revered monarch made things official with his third wife, Tobi Phillips.

Ooni of Ife gets married again. Photo: @thetattleroomng/@ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The traditional wedding ceremony which had close family members in attendance went down on Sunday, October 9.

A video from the ceremony equally made it to social media and stirred different reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Ooni’s third wife is a graduate of marine science from the University of Lagos.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

thaworldbanana said:

"And the women keep accepting the proposal? For temporary fame or what?"

abasidocapon said:

"Some ppl has forgetting this is a King an African King....Stop ranting rubbish,he’s free to marry as much as he can so far he can afford them."

nenejones_esq said:

"Can anyone explain the rationale behind this taking of plenty wives to me?"

adanne_____ said:

"Typical Yoruba man disguising under kingship..in this 21st century,he is still Doing women collection and they will all still leave..shey we Dey here."

myguy757 said:

"Something is definitely wrong with this yeye King. And something deeper is wrong with the ladies marrying him too."

chef_adadiamond said:

"It's raining wives in the palace of Oni of ife... But shey na Jumia delivery or na Alibaba delivery them use?"

Olori Naomi bags honourary PhD title days after Ooni of Ife married a new wife

Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife's wife, was in a celebration mood as she was conferred with an honorary Doctorate degree award.

She took to her social media page to share the good news with fans and added a video as proof.

Speaking on her latest achievement, the queen used the medium to encourage her followers and urged them to keep working hard as the road may be bumpy, but with prayers and consistency, they would overcome.

Source: Legit.ng