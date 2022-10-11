Davido and his third baby mama Chioma have rekindled their love and it looks like 2023 is the year they finally seal the deal

Photos and videos of the couple have been trending on social media and Davido recently gushed over the mother of his son

The singer shared a photo he took with Chef Chi as she is fondly called and revealed her space in his life in Igbo language

Nigerian singer Davido is clearly in love with his third baby mama Chef Chi and it is a thing of joy to fans and even colleagues.

In a recent post on his page, the 30BG boss shared his photos as well as one taken with Chioma on one of their recent London trips.

The Assurance crooner couldn't help but gush over his woman as he revealed that she is the one in his heart.

Davido however wrote out the statement in Igbo language.

"Odi M Na Obi ❤️"

Reactions to Davido's post

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Ashebi Loading%…. #ChiVido"

obi_cubana:

"Brother-in-law ❤️❤️"

iamnasboi:

"I don go buy my cloth wey I go wear for 2023."

richie.richie127:

"Only one Baddest!! ❤️"

joy6903:

"Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah I'm screaming, if I have heart attack right please hold @thechefchi @davido responsible, aaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh I'm screaming, David and Chioma I love UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU."

ijeoma.nwankpa:

"This love is on the high level, love have doings, echoke and I am happy for this❤️❤️❤️❤️"

__theblaire.blaire:

"Chai second slide should be first plsssssss my baby and his baby."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"For our none igbo Fellow Chivido shippers (Odi M Na Obi) =The One In My Heart ❤️ ❤️ "

Source: Legit.ng