Nigerian singer Davido is in love with his third baby mama Chioma, and the fact that they are back together makes fans happy

In an interview with show host Ebuka, the DMW boss disclosed how long he has known the mother of his son

According to the singer, the selfless nature and the fact that Chioma loves to take care of people drew him to her

Nigerian singer Davido trusts his assurance Chioma so much that he is comfortable leaving his other kids from other women with her.

During an interview with TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sighted online, the Fem crooner disclosed that he has known Chioma for over five years and he just trusts her completely.

Davido gushes over Chioma in an interview Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

On how he knew she was the one, the 30BG boss added that the mother of his son is calm, selfless and just all about taking care of everyone around.

In Davido's words:

"Chioma! I can leave Imade with Chioma and I know say nothing dey happen."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's video

sarjosidi:

"Awwww is beautiful when a man talks about his woman so excited ❤️❤️"

miss_prim1:

"I just love the way he’s soo honest with his repliesyou can see the love from his eyes the way he talks about her❤️…Davido sef go don see some of his homies for her dm e sure me."

cess_vee001:

"Awwww chivido forever."

ttwins_stitches:

"For real love is sweeter with the right one…make nobody deceive you."

blaqjmusik:

"His explanation can sweet me."

baretaokhiria:

"Una when say good girl nor dey pay, una hear davido if u like join crowd dey crazy."

browniwales:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️ Chivido till forever unbreakable."

Davido and Chioma finally open IG page for Ifeanyi

To mark Ifeanyi's third birthday, Davido and Chioma decided to open an Instagram page for him.

They shared his first photo on the page. The photo was one of the numerous ones taken specially to mark his third birthday.

Fans of Davido who had been waiting for Ifeanyi's big reveal trooped to the page and in less than 24 hours, the toddler now has almost 20k followers.

Source: Legit.ng