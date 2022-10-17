Former BBNaija housemate, Chichi, has shared even more about her life during an interview outside the house

Chichi recounted how she got emotional on the day she left the house and didn’t see any family members to receive her

The Level Up star equally talked about her career as an exotic dancer and how it wasn’t something she initially wanted

Former Big brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Chichi, has left her fans and supporters in the online community feeling emotional.

The Level Up star during an interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, opened up about her journey and how God has been with her through life’s challenges.

Chichi tears up during interview. Photo: @itschichiofficial/@itomediacompany

Chichi recounted how she had a tough childhood after the death of her parents and how she knew from a young age that she had to work hard to fend for herself.

Fielding a question about her exit from Biggie’s house, the reality star broke down in tears as she recounted the disappointment she felt when she came out and didn’t see any family member to receive her.

According to Chichi, her story is a sensitive one, and there’s only so little she can say on camera and share with the world.

On her journey into exotic dancing, Chichi said people see those in the line of work as non-humans and assume that it is a dirty job for any responsible lady to be involved in.

She, however, submitted that exotic dancing is a profession and people’s assumptions aren’t always true.

Chichi said she cried on the first day she climbed a pole to dance and there were days she felt down and never wanted to show up at work.

The BBNaija star maintained when all doors were shut against her, exotic dancing was the only thing that saved and kept her going.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

fonkyofon said:

"She is a strong girl. God is with you chi."

udodili_ said:

"I think I understood what she went through. It is not easy but giving your life to God will do alot good. In christ you will discover yourself more and receive help from ministry because that is what helped a lot of poor and widows."

brownie_iny said:

"I felt same when that question was asked! God will protect and takes you places, my Chichi❤️."

igboneme2021 said:

"Is not easy with people that have parents not to talk of the one that didn't have, God of orphan will see u thru girl."

tiwalade05 said:

"All this and she didn’t put it on head, still going through her day and fighting to be the best version of herself."

deelahjewel said:

"Most emotional interview I've ever watched from all seasons of bbn. Even hero the interviewer said he cried. And to think she didn't even go into details."

