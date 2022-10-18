Popular Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Ugoo, got Nigerians talking when she shared a romantic piece about her lover

The movie star noted that even though there are many scary relationship news around but hers seemed to be perfect courtesy of her man

She also bragged that her man has never looked at another woman, the statement sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community

Ace Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Ugoo, took to her Instagram story channel to heap massive praises on her lover as she gushed him.

The actress admitted that there are plenty unpalatable news about relationships in recent times but hers is sealed because she has got herself a good man.

Chiamaka Ugoo hails her man, Nigerians react. Credit: @chiamakaugoo

Chiamaka pointed out that she is an imperfect lady who has a perfect God who blessed her with man that is close to perfection.

She further heaped praises on her man for having all it takes to be a womanizer:

"This dude has more than all it takes to be a womanizer, yet, I can swear with my life he has never looked at another woman not to talk of cheating."

Chiamaka also shared a video with the man but she didn't reveal his face.

Nigerians react to Chiamaka Ugoo's post about her man

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Chiamaka Ugoo's post about her man not being a womanizer, most of the dragged her over the statement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Kinky_vee:

"Telling people on the internet is very very irrelevant. If God has blessed you with such man, just enjoy ur marriage and resist the urge to shalaye."

Thatguyosas:

"Please don’t swear o. Abeg. We believe you but don’t swear."

Ifeomaonye:

"If you’re in a supposed healthy and faithful relationship and still feel the need to come online to validate it, you need to take a second look at that relationship."

Purpleactives:

"Why do people feel the need to come online and say this."

Watchworldpro:

"Some women know how to cook their breakfast without stove sha."

For_everqueen:

"The moment you say A man can never do certain things, He starts nevering like never before."

Nkechi Blessing says she can buy a man if she wants

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Nkechi Blessing got into the news again when she made another controversial statement which got everyone talking.

The controversial actress, during a live video on Instagram, was talking about marriage and how it wasn’t a must for everyone to get married.

Nkechi, however, said if she wanted a man to marry, she could buy one “with the little money she has” and put him in her house.

