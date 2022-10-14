Former Big Brother Naija star Omashola has got people talking online with the information he recently shared about himself and his mum

Omashola shared a post on his Instagram page to celebrate his mum as she added a new year, turning 70 years old

While the former Reality TV star himself is also celebrating turning a year older; however, he had more sweet words to say about his mum as they share the same birthday

Former reality TV star Omashola Kola Oburoh, better known as Sholzy, recently revealed an unknown unique fact about himself that he shares with his mother.

The Big Brother Naija star shared a birthday post on his social media page celebrating his mum, who turned seventy, on October 14, 2022.

Omashola Oburoh is super-hyped at the moment as he celebrates his mum at 70. Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Omashola, in his emotional note dedicated to his mum, also revealed that he and his mum share the same birthday date.

Kola, in his message, also wrote how his mum had been his guardian, an angel protecting him from all the evil the world had thrown at him and always standing by his side even when she might not support some of his actions and choices.

See Omashola's birthday post celebrating his mum:

While here, Omashola celebrated himself as he also added a new year:

See how netizens reacted to Omashola's post celebrating his mum below:

@elozonam:

"Happy birthday, mama sholzy❤️❤️❤️ and happy birthday baby Sholzy!!! Cos you na still, baby live long and prosper, my G!!!"

@sogayomide:

"Is that age correct??? How can one be 70 and doesn’t look a day above 40."

@iamlekzykingy:

"Please y’all say happy birthday to my mom ❤️ today is my mom birthday too … happy birthday to your mom."

@hypebabyyy_:

"Happy Birthday to your beautiful Mum. She deserves all the love you give to her and more."

@diane.russet:

"Happy Birthday to my Godson Father."

@lekan_kingkong:

"Sholzy west. God’s best is yours all the days of your life."

