Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, has finally laid her late father to rest and said last goodbyes

The content creator shared a touching video on Instagram showing the moment she poured sand over his casket

Esisi noted that it’s not a feeling she can get over and many were seen in her comment section with comforting words

It is indeed a difficult time for popular content creator, Maureen Esisi, who has said a final and painful goodbye to her deceased father.

The young lady formerly married to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu took to her Instagram page with a video from her dad’s funeral ceremony.

Content creator Maureen Esisi buries late father. Photo: @redvigor

Source: Instagram

The emotional video captured the moment Esisi approached her father’s grave and poured sand over his casket as family members watched.

“Bye Dada... I could NEVER Get Over This,” she captioned the video.

More condolence messages pour in

stelladamasus said:

"Lots of love to you and yours. You will find comfort."

denike_drealtor said:

"You’d be fine Red. I know how this feels as i buried my dad about 2 weeks ago. Being a daddy’s girl is not easy but you’d pull through eventually. Love and light sis❤️."

bestbagng said:

"Chai. God grant him eternal rest and you all, the fortitude and strength to live on. Not easy at all but it is well. Be consoled o? Ndo!hugs."

calabar_chic said:

"May God almighty console you and the entire family."

diaryofatripletmum said:

"Hugs red I went through this twice first 26 years ago and second 24 years ago and it still feels like it happened today. You will definitely cope living with this pain. Sending you all the love and strength needed to live with this forever ."

