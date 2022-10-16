Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, turned the big 80 on Sunday, October 16

The veteran Nigerian actress took to her official Instagram page to celebrate with new photos

Several fans and colleagues of the famed actress have taken to the comment section to felicitate with her

Iya Rainbow is all shades of grateful to God as she marked her birthday on Sunday, October 16.

Photos of the veteran actress in different traditional looks. Credit: @mamarainbowofficial

Real name Idowu Philips, the veteran movie star clocked the big 80 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with a beautiful prayer to God.

In her first birthday post, she thanked God for the gift of life, praying for more of God's blessings in her life.

Part of the post reads:

"As I celebrate this day of 80th birthday, it is my prayer that your greatest blessings will continue to be with me ✨giving me guidance in all of life’s endeavours, even as all glory returns to me …Thank you, Lord. OSE BABA DADA."

In another post, she shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in a traditional look and accompanied it with prayers.

Check it out below:

Fans, Nollywood stars celebrate Iya Rainbow

iam_shankorasheed:

"Happy special 80th birthday grandma wishing you forever peace of mind maami more greater years ahead ma LLNP mommy❤️❤️♥️♥️"

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday grandma igba Odun Odun Kan mama ❤️❤️❤️"

ifeanyikalu1:

"Happy birthday ma."

doyinhassanofficial:

"Happy Birthday to you My Mummy. The Queen of the Osumare Dynasty. God bless your new age Maami!"

heethatbabe_1602:

"Happy birthday to you grandma more years with good sound health and more blessings InshaAllah "

