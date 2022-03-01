Omashola’s Oyinbo Fiancée Gets Emotional As BBN Star’s Mother Bathes Their Newborn Son the African Way
- BBNaija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has shared how his mother traveled to South Africa to take care of his newborn son
- The reality star posted a video of his mother bathing his baby boy the African way as she used palm oil and bitter leaf
- Omashola’s mum also massaged the newborn and the baby's oyinbo mother was seen getting emotional as her baby cried during the exercise
BBNaija 2019 star, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has shared one of his dreams come true with fans after he became a father.
The reality star noted how he fulfilled his mother’s dreams of coming to South Africa to take care of her grandchild.
Omashola posted a video of his mother performing her grandma duties as she bathed for his newborn son the African way.
The aged woman was seen using palm oil and bitter leaf to wash the baby boy in a tub.
Not stopping there, Omashola’s mother also made sure to give the baby a good massage by folding his hands and legs to make him strong.
However, the exercise left the baby boy in tears and his ‘oyinbo’ mother was seen getting emotional in the background and seemed to be wiping tears off her face.
In the caption of the post, Omashola explained how emotional seeing his mother with her grandson made him.
He wrote:
“Seeing my Mom with my son is a combination of emotions I can’t explain. “ Shola do make you marry born make I come South Africa come carry your pikin o” her prayers over the years.
Dreams really do come true.”
See the emotional video below:
Internet users gush over touching video
Soon after Omashola posted the clip of his mother with her grandson on his page, numerous internet users shared their opinions.
Read some of their comments below:
Callme_frodd:
“Oma I am happy for you my bro, your dreams, your beautiful family and happiness is all you wanted and God has crowned you king .”
Nqbdi:
“So emotional to watch. Proud of you @sholzy23.”
Mommaandre:
“ I like the way grandma smiled when she noticed his mom is teary........ God bless you grandma.”
Viks_signature:
“So emotional, the baby's mother couldn't bear the way her child is crying ... .”
Chioma_south:
“Awww… this is so lovely to watch ❤️.”
Ladyveiy:
“It’s the way mummy laughed at the end ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you and yours ❤.”
Flora.ufuoma:
“This is so beautiful, every mother's wish. I can't wait for my mum to experience this with my children❤️.”
Zeelous_cleaning_services:
“This baby go sleep all through today after Massage wey grandma give him! Mother’s ❤️.”
Nice one.
Omashola proposes to girlfriend inside water, fans react
BBNaija star, Omashola, has raised the bar when it comes to marriage proposals. In a video shared on Instagram, he revealed how he asked his girlfriend to marry him.
In the clip, they were both underwater with masks on. He called the attention of the lover and the lady turned.
Omashola went down on a knee and proposed to the lady who appeared to be excited despite being in the water.
Source: Legit.ng