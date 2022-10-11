Davido's first child, Imade, is one of the most loved celebrity kids on social media, thanks to her superstar daddy

The cute little girl recently went fishing with her 'oyinbo' friends, and she showed off her catch on Instagram

As expected, Nigerians trooped to the comment section with beautiful comments for Imade

Davido's first child, Imade, is growing so fast right before everyone's eyes, and she gets more adorable by the day.

A photo of the 7-year-old on a fishing trip has been shared on her page, as well as the fish she caught with her friends.

Davido's Imade goes fishing with friends Photo credit: @realimadeadleke

Source: Instagram

Imade was seen with her cute 'oyinbo' friends with their tiny little red pails and fishing rods.

Imade's mum Sophia Momodu and the other kids' parents were also on the boat with them.

"Went fishing today.. had a blast."

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Imade

mary_j_white:

"Beautiful princess ❤️❤️"

ayomideabegirl:

"wow amazing this is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

justkimorah:

"Growing and staying blessed."

ogaslove:

"Davido first fruit."

ayinkejt:

"Love this omo mama eee❤️❤️❤️❤️imade, take care of your wonderful and loving mummy please"

victorious_cy:

"See as pikin neat Clean Finish Imade your mama is doing a great job❤️"

realellaani:

"@davido imade such a talented child no matter what she's a treasure ❤️❤️❤️"

agadamonisolafelicia:

"Imade is growing up so fast."

asa_gabi:

"We love Sophie❤️❤️❤️ that’s period."

mz_saleeha1:

"Imade is all grown GAWD"

nikkysharp:

"You and your mother are the first love i know you people was their when money never flow others na fake kidnapper home destroyers."

nkerefavourevan:

"My baby imasco ❤️❤️❤️❤️ welldone girl."

adejoke.ajibade.3:

"Imasco no weapon fashion against you shall prosper."

Davido's Imade turns vegetarian

Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, got people talking when they shared a video of their fun time together online.

In the video, the mother and daughter made a delicious meal as Sophia revealed that Imade is gradually becoming a vegetarian.

She made a broccoli recipe for her beloved daughter, which looked so delicious in the video.

Source: Legit.ng