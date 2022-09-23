Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, shared a lovely video with her beloved daughter, Imade Adeleke

The proud mother noted that her daughter has almost become a vegetarian and shared a video of the lovely meal she made for her

They made a broccoli recipe, and it looked so good in the video she shared via her official Instagram page

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of Sophia and Imade, most of them shared their opinions about the young lady turning vegetarian

Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, got people talking when they shared a video of their fun time together online.

In the video, the mother and daughter made a delicious meal as Sophia revealed that Imade is gradually becoming a vegetarian.

Sophia Momodu cooks broccoli with Imade. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She made a broccoli recipe for her beloved daughter, which looked so delicious in the video.

Sophia captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"When your daughter decides to stop eating meat and is now almost completely Vegan, you learn new ways to make vegetables exciting to eat. Today, we’re making my tasty Broccoli recipe. Imade approves! See how excited she got?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Imade and her mother's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Imade and her mother's video making meals.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jumdamsel:

"All the seasoning company should come and sign you ooo. No free publicity."

Yasberry_pinklipcream:

"Health is wealthy I love that you teaching her."

Gifted_okon:

"Nothing like a mother's love."

Beccaszn:

"Steady green like broccoli My fave and my other fave."

Dequeenmaye:

"Cooking with Imade was the best, no other way to train a girl child."

Imade packs her bags to run away from mum

Imade Adeleke and her mother, Sophia Momodu, gave their fans something to talk about after engaging in an argument.

The mother decided to limit her daughter's juice intake, and Imade felt she was making life a bit hard for her.

In the hilarious video, the little girl packed her bags and threatened to head to her grandfather's house.

Source: Legit.ng