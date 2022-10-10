Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie humoured her fans and followers on social media with an adorable video of her family

The yuppy mummy joined her children for a lovely dance challenge that saw them showing off some cool moves

However, the firstborn of the family, Purity, stole the show with many social media users gushing over her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media with an adorable family-time video to the delight of her fans and followers.

The actress known for her hilarious TikToks enlisted her children for the video and they all put on their dancing shoes.

Mercy Johnson and kids' warrior dance challenge. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy and her first three children were getting busy with their moves when the lastborn showed up and looked like she had been left out.

The doting mum proceeded to carry her before they continued with the fun dance routine.

Social media users react

Colleagues Funke Akindele, Chizzy Alichi among others dropped remarks in the comment section.

Legit.ng gathered some below:

funkejenifaakindele said:

" God bless you more."

chizzyalichi said:

"Purity won ."

dlaw4k2k said:

"Compound. People oooooo. Make una come out oo. Mercy johnson don recruit warriors keeps house oooo."

officiallychibuzor said:

"The little one jus came in and was like. “Wats goin on hia? Anyway let me join."

properties_by_susan said:

"I know that last born will only join when it’s convenient for her ."

carriegolden54 said:

"The oldest girl looks like you I love this video nothing but love and family love you Mercy always watching your movies. Great actor in all you do you are great."

christyezissi said:

"When I saw the little baby ,I first checked her legs to see if she was wearing oversized shoes ….she and oversized shoes are five and six ……"

dvyne_success said:

"Divine is comfortably wearing a footwear of her size today ."

