A touching video has shown the teary moment a Nigerian lady said goodbye to her family as she relocates to the UK

The lady known on TikTok as Fey packed her belongings with the help of friends and family in readiness for her journey

But it came to the moment when she was being driven to the airport in Lagos and her mother became emotional

A video has shown the emotional moment a Nigerian lady was driven to the airport by her parents as she moves to the UK.

The pretty lady known as Fey said her goodbyes to Nigeria, friends and family as she embarked on the journey.

Fey's mother fought back tears on their way to the airport in Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@miz_fey.

Source: UGC

The video shows how Fey's friends helped her to park her things over the night in readiness for the journey to the UK.

Fey's friends become emotional

One of her friends became emotional and cried hot tears when reality hit home that she would miss Fey.

She shared nice photos of her at the airport and it got many people inspired on TikTok.

In recent times, many Nigerian youths have relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.

This has now been called a brain drain due to the high number of revocations witnessed recently.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Sports Buff said:

"Na all of us go miss your dada."

@Mizphiby_ said:

"I’ll miss you and your dad."

@classiqjewelry said:

"Omo I will miss you and dad so so so much, choi."

@Apple User244495349 commented:

"So you’re leaving our daddy now."

@Bryan Nosiri asked:

"Why didn’t you take your daddy?"

@sayoodukoya said:

"Ahahnahn.. you too?.. oga o.. this japa pandemic."

@SLEG said:

"I saw you plane flying on the top of our roof."

@user1177450299346 said:

"Yes I will miss you so much even thou I don't know you. Good luck baby girl God bless you."

Source: Legit.ng