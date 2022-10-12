Nollywood actor Kunle Afod is currently in the US to promote his new movie but he’s also using the opportunity to reconnect with family

The actor shared a rare picture of his grownup daughter on Instagram while expressing how much he loves her

Colleagues and fans seeing the young lady for the first time flooded the actor’s comment section with lovely reactions

Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has left his fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie equally took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Kunle Afod shows the world his grownup daughter. Photo: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Afod shared a rare photo of him and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

“Her father’s daughter…Love you endlessly Angel,” the doting dad captured the post on his page.

See below:

Fans and colleagues react

As expected, the photo post generated sweet reactions from the actor’s followers with many pointing out that she is a beautiful young lady.

Read some comments spotted below:

bimboafolayan said:

"She is beautiful."

akintundeleke said:

"Carbon copy of her mum too."

akobieledumare1 said:

"Beautiful daughter indeed..... Father's pet❤️❤️❤️.,, may her days be Long on Earth Amin."

peroopee said:

"Waooo!! She is grown now ...more power to your elbow kunle ..na man you be ..."

aminohjohnson said:

"May Allah swt continue to shower His blessings upon her and her parents aameen ❤️."

quaintlyquirkysoaps said:

"Wow! She's so grown now! May God bless and continue to keep her in the best of health for you, Amen ."

Desola Afod complains over unfair treatment of her boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that that the actor's wife, Desola, took to social media to address an issue concerning how her four sons are treated at parties.

Desola said that if her four boys will not be given gifts and food individually at parties, people should stop inviting them.

The aggrieved parent also said that kids who do not get stuff at parties like other children feel sad about it and it is unfair.

Source: Legit.ng