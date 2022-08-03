Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family have left many gushing over some lovely pictures she shared on social media

Popular actress Mercy Johnson recently shared some cute photos of her and her family.

One of the pictures showed the actress, her husband, Prince Okojie, and their three daughters rocking white outfits.

Mercy Johnson and family slay in white. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In another picture, the actress and her husband held on to each as though they were a newly married couple.

Captioning the photos, Mercy Johnson hinted at her and her husband renewing her marriage vows, which may have been the reason for the photo as she disclosed that Henry, their son was the page boy holding their rings.

In her words:

“Henry was the page boy, holding the rings while we were snapping ”

See the post below:

Fans gush over cute pictures of Mercy Johnson and family

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nollywood stars as well as fans and followers of the actress, see them below:

regina.daniels:

"My beautiful mummy I am missing in the family photo also."

damelaningirl2:

"You cheated Henry..Beautiful family."

njitaranking_237:

"Where is the second father of the house."

lady_q_official:

"A family and more,an unshakable bond❤️❤️."

iamchike.chike:

"Family is our most important thing in life ❤️❤️❤️."

viks_signature:

" not seeing Henry in these pics ooo , Una don do am ojoro o."

bettybecks343:

"Were is our Prince, he isn’t here biko this picture isn’t complete ."

Mercy Johnson shares lovely digital photo of her family

Popular Nigerian actress and mother of four Mercy Johnson Okojie left many of her fans gushing over a photo she shared via her social media timeline.

Mercy revealed that the lovely photo, which included every member of her family, was a digital painting presented to her.

The photo showed the actress, her husband, and her four children engaged in different activities, which depicts the bond, love, unity, and roles in the home.

