Popular actress Regina Daniels as taken to social media with beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday

The billionaire wife is a year older today Monday, October 10 and her fans have joined her in marking the special day

The mum of two dazzled in a simple gold dress that showed off her beautiful figure

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels is celebrating her birthday today October 10 and as expected, announced on social media.

The mum of two shared gorgeous photos of herself specially taken to mark the special occasion.

Regina Daniels shares photos as she celebrates birthday Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The sleeveless gold dress with lacey details generously showed off Regina's curves and she rocked a cute short hair with mild makeup.

"Happy birthday to me 10/10."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Regina Daniels

sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday to the forever 16 queen! "

mizwanneka:

"Libra queen ❤️ happy birthday my baby "

didiekanem"

"Happy birthday my sweet 16 ❤️"

ihemenancy:

"Happy birthday you’re so beautiful "

jobe4687:

"Wish you happy birthday sweetheart have a fun darling."

jb_naturskincare:

"Happy birthday dear more years to come in good health wealth blessings happiness in Jesus name amen "

faircodedqueen:

"OMG See shape and body❤️❤️❤️ This current body is everything. Happy birthday my baebae."

preetymimi___:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN GINA❤️❤️ May God bless ur new age"

areh_jessica:

"Happy Birthday Princess long life and prosperity"

progress_amarachi:

"Happy birthday ma’am ❤️,May u live long and prosper ❤️❤️❤️"

official_maxxyboy:

"Happy birthday @regina.daniels may God almighty bless you as you live on this earth,you will forever be great in life no matter what amen ."

Regina Daniels’ son Munir bathes himself in body oil

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' Munir is such a cute little child, and he has gotten to the age of trying to pronounce words.

In a video shared by the mum of two, her toddler was seen on the bed applying body oil on his face and stomach.

Despite the fact that Regina held his hand and questioned why he chose to be naughty, Munir struggled to pour out the oil and reapplied it on his face.

The actress then asked her son to pronounce the name of the oil. She got an adorable 'coyo yeyow' when she asked him for the colour of the oil.

Source: Legit.ng