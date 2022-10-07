Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has left tongues wagging over some pictures she shared as she marked her birthday today, October 7

The actress, who rocked different outfits to celebrate her big day, was thankful to God for making her see a new year

Many of her colleagues in the movie industry, as well as fans and followers, have taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare is making headlines over the pictures she shared on her page as she clocked a new age on Friday, October 7th.

Laide Bakare took to her social media timeline to share some jaw-dropping photos as she posed for the camera in different outfits.

Laide Bakare slays in different outfits. Credit: @laidebakare

In one of her photos, she wore white attire and gele to match. She thanked God for making her see another year.

See her post below:

Wishing herself a happy birthday, the actress penned an appreciation message to God as she also sent good wishes to her birthday mates.

In a post, the Yoruba actress wrote:

“It’s officially my Birthday Happy New Year to me and my birthday mates. “Thankful to God for making Me see another year, in advance to me .”

See the video she shared below:

Colleagues, fans and followers celebrate Laide Bakare on her birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday."

lolaajibolaofficial:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️."

anikesignatures:

"Royalty in maami."

joladefunmilayo:

"Happiest birthday my woman."

ennysexy07:

"Happy birthday Ma....More years to celebrate ."

empirephotography01:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Alhaja ❤️."

ykarisfashion:

"Happy birthday to you alhaja mi ."

amakapearl22"

"Happy Birthday may God keep you and urs Amen."

aranseoluwaentertainment"

"Age with Grace ❤️❤️."

Laide Bakare shares cute pictures of her daughter

Th popular Yoruba actress was excited and in the mood to celebrate as her daughter Similoluwa Laide Bakare marked her birthday on Saturday, September 3.

Ahead of the big day, Laide Bakare took to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures of her bonding with her daughter.

A caption of Bakare’s post read:

“Happy New month FANmily, this is indeed a special month in my life, i welcome you all to SIMILOLUWA Month in peace and Tranquility. Can't wait to celebrate my BOSS @simlineboss On 3rd of September. from Now on, Abeg permit me to flood your Time line from now.”

