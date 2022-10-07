2022 has been a great year for Nigerian skit makers and celebrities with various acquisitions back to back

Skit maker Ashmusy recently bought a car, and to celebrate her growth, she took a trip down memory lane

Ashmusy has spent quite a lot on her three cars in the past two years, with the most expensive being her recent one, a Range

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy has taken to social media with a post highlighting her growth as a car owner.

She recently took social media by surprise with her latest purchase, a white Range Rover Velar.

Ashmusy shows off her cars since 2020 Photo credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video on her page, the influencer flaunted her garage from 2020 to date.

First in 2020 was a white Toyoto Matrix, followed by a Lexus in 2021, and now her Range Rover also in white.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Ashmusy, her growth has been pushed by consistency and hard work, and she is starting to wonder what car she would get in 2023.

"Jesus you no Dey use me play oh Now this is called GROWTH And it requires consistency and WORK..☺️I was so happy when I bought that Toyota matrixSo what is it gonna be in 2023 ?? Once again, May God keep blessing the works of our hands amen ..all of us thankyou for the sweet messages and prayers y’all And oh.... to y’all that have sticked with me since the beginning... Some of you literally watched me hustle and grow from trenches I love youuuu totally.. THANKYOU for appreciating me, and dealing with my madness."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Ashmusy

whitemoney__:

"Congratulations Nne ❤️"

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️keep winning."

comedianebiye:

"Na your church I wan attend like this ! Congratulations dear "

iamfelixadeoye_:

"No 1 works harder than you...businesswoman...you deserve it"

lauarella:

"I have watched you grow from selling hairs till now❤️it can only be God"

charles.arinze.562:

"For those claiming she got these things through a man...your own man dey handicap? Bill am na"

twinzzyofficial:

"Omo na house sure for you 2023 ❤️❤️"

Papaya Ex splashes millions on luxury mansion

Controversial social media influencer Raheem Abike Rahman aka Papaya Ex is trended online again after making an announcement on Instagram.

Papaya happily told her followers that she has joined the list of proud luxury homeowners in Lagos state.

The influencer splashed millions on a mansion and she posted a video giving the world a view into the expensive house.

Source: Legit.ng