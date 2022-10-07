A man identified as Alaafin Washington shared a video online to talk about what made the US deny singer, Portable a visiting visa

The man noted that Portable did too much as he embarrassed both the show promoter, US consular and immigration officers

He noted that the singer lied, and no matter who was backing him, the US would not grant him a visa in future.

Nigerians have reacted differently to Alaafin Washington's video revealing what culminated in denying Portable a US visa

A middle-aged man identified as Alaafin Washington is worried Nigerian singer might never get to visit the US even in future.

Alaafin Washington shared a video and revealed what actually stopped the United States from giving the Zazoo crooner a visa.

Man speaks on Portable's US visa drama. Credit: @portablebaeby

In the video, he noted that Portable insulted immigration and consular on his first day and showed a receipt of the money the singer sent.

He also noted that he is old enough to advise Portable about the character and if he continues like that show promoter will run from him.

Alaafin also stated the singer denied people who followed him that he doesn't know them and insisted that no matter who is influencing his going to the US in the near future they won't give him.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Alaafin Washington's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the man's revelation about how Portable was denied a US visa.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

femijobi1_:

"Why you guys park all Lagos follow him without proper arrangements, he needs to know each person n give them jobs in the band, he needs to mention their names n what they are doing in the band."

Twis7010:

"Immigration officer they USA embassy nii? He’s lying. I believe he try to use portable and bring in other people without his consent."

amirii__001:

"That’s how Portable choose to live I guess you guys should leave him, stop advising him he isn’t a kid."

Alotope123:

"How you know say he abuse consular, you follow am enter?"

Source: Legit.ng