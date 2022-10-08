A female show promoter has sparked hilarious reactions on social media as she shared a video of herself calling out singer Portable

In the video, the young lady revealed the reason Portable was denied the United States of America visa

She noted that the Zazoo crooner spoke Yoruba at the embassy and demanded the singer should refund her ticket money

Nigerians have reacted differently to her rant, while some slammed the singer, others felt she is merely chasing clout

Nigerian singer Portable's messy US visa denial drama continues to generate massive talking points online as another lady who is a show promoter shared interesting insight.

The lady who spoke in pidgin English revealed why Portable was denied the visa and she maintained that the singer went to speak the Yoruba language during his interview at the embassy.

Female show promoter calls out Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

She noted that the Zazoo crooner's decision to speak the language has landed her in big debt and he bragged about the amount of money she has spent to organise the show.

The lady further appealed to Portable to return her ticket money now that he had been denied the visa to come to the US.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the lady's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of a lady show promoter who called out Portable over his visa denial.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

The420perspective:

"Make Una free this guy❗️… whatever is his won’t pass him by.. REGARDLESS❗️.. yes, he needs to work on himself, but this is too much abeg."

Otunbaunie:

"An irritant like him. The Americans can never give him visa."

Swan_smiley:

"Nobody’s asking the right questions. Why can’t he speak Yoruba at the embassy?"

Garry_tee:

"The fact that Portable insulted US consular General 5 times... Zazu isn't a respecta of persons, place or things."

Ibukun.kuti:

"They have people who translate for them, so rest. If you speak queens English sef, if they will deny you, they will."

Wealthyforever:

"What’s wrong with speaking Yoruba ?? They should have found a translator all these reasons for denial don’t make sense to me."

Nellynells__:

"Portable is doing his village people's work by himself."

