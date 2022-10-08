“Who Will Now Marry Them?” Fans React As Bobrisky Advises Ladies to Avoid Short Men, Gives Interesting Reasons
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again caused a buzz on social media over his advice to ladies
- In a recent video posted on Snapchat, the controversial socialite advised ladies to avoid short men and he gave his reasons
- A number of Nigerians however had funny questions for the crossdresser over his advise on people avoiding short men
Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has trended on social media for the umpteenth time over his advice to ladies.
The socialite, who has been known to lecture ladies in the past, took to his Snapchat page to advise ladies on short men.
According to the crossdresser, ladies should make sure to avoid short men. Not stopping there, he gave his reasons.
Bob noted that everything about these men is short, including their sense and their bodies. In his words:
"Davido sent his boys to attack me": Dammy Crane cries out as he accuses singer again, police responds
“Ladies avoid short men, please. Because everything about them is short. Their sense is short, their body is short, heart is short, everything. Every da*mn good thing about them are so short. You guys need to avoid short men, please.”
See the video below:
Nigerians react to Bobrisky’s advice on short men
It did not take long for Bobrisky’s advice to start a discussion on social media as fans reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:
care_angel_pat:
"The bobrisky ,is he a tall man?, short man insulting short men mtcheeew."
boomshop.ng:
"Who will now marry them, na short man I wan marry ooo"
yetkisss_perfumes:
"Bet e dey always call wizzy his crush,confused mu.mu."
benbills007:
"Coming from a short senior man "
blessrex7:
"This boy never still move go he new mansion."
itsikeonyii_:
"That’s not a nice thing to say."
reydiamond1:
"Temper is short justice for short men."
ebiye_million:
"Is Bobrisky a tall man?"
cocobarz:
"Justice for short men…i Stan against ✊"
dior_carter01:
"Short man dey advice women to avoid short men.. nothing wey pesin nor go see"
Man who got tattoo of Bobrisky's face begs him for forgiveness after falling sick
A young Nigerian man, Lord Casted, went viral in 2021 after he and his mother tried to get Bobrisky’s attention with a tattoo of the crossdresser on his body.
In a new development, the young man has now resurfaced on social media after falling seriously ill.
Lord Casted posted a video on social media showing his gaunt-looking body after he lost so much weight due to an illness.
He then proceeded to remind Nigerians about who he was and explained that he fell sick as a result of the Bobrisky tattoo on his arm because of the equipment used.
Not stopping there, the young man, who was seriously shivering, begged Nigerians to help him plead with Bobrisky for forgiveness.
