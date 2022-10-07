Singer Dammy Krane has taken to social media with yet another allegation levelled against colleague Davido

This time around, the My Dear hitmaker via posts shared on Instagram and Twitter accused Davido of sending his 30BGs boys to assault him

Dammy Krane’s cry for help caught the attention of police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, who urged him to lodge a formal complaint at the station

Weeks after calling out Davido over an alleged unpaid debt, singer Dammy Krane has returned to social media with yet another accusation.

The singer in posts shared across his Instagram and Twitter pages alleged that the 30BG crooner sent boys from his camp to attack him.

Dammy Crane accuses Davido again. Photo: @dammykrane/@davido

Source: Instagram

“Davido sent his boys to attack me but they failed, thanks to safety and security measures by the government. I have the video of Davido’s boy (AB KUSH) trying to force my car door open and attack me,” Krane’s post read in part.

He also accused the mentioned individual of trying to sneak into his house, while maintaining that his claims are evident in a CCTV camera that recorded all that happened.

Dammy Krane made sure to tag SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), and his post was acknowledged.

SP Hundeyin urged the singer to lodge an official complaint at the station or get a close friend or relative to do so on his behalf.

Social media users react

julietsisqo said:

"Davido’s boys is not davido. He sent boys to attack u how where u there when he sent it."

xlyteofficial said:

"Omo! This matter don dey rise o, make him drop surveillance video as proof first."

delakesiteautos said:

"Stop dragging #3bg into dis.. we no be tout for #30bg nah cooperate boiz we be.. Dammy train be warned..."

n_m_e_s_o_m_a said:

"Davido no fit plan that kind thing fail. Come still send them to ur house to be spying. They probably acted alone based on love for him."

kay_fund3 said:

"It's always drama with this guy. Your mates are busy releasing songs, touring countries and making money, but any time I heard about him it's about fighting someone. You need help bro."

