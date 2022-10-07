US-based Nigerian actress has sparked reactions on social media with a set of pictures shared on Instagram

The actress was seen posing with her name on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame and she accompanied the post with an inspiring caption

While many were quick to congratulate her, other social media users submitted that the star is temporary and not permanent

Popular Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri set tongues wagging in the online community with a series of photo posts shared on her Instagram page.

Ogiri who is now based in the US happily struck poses on a portion of the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame that had her name on it.

Sonia Ogiri poses with her name on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: @soniaogiri

"No Rush. A day at a time. Life na turn by turn , let them go, you go meet them later and your later will be the latest,” the actress captioned her post.

Social media users react

As expected, the photos generated mixed reactions with some fans congratulating her and other netizens noting that the star is temporary and not real.

officalblessing1029 said:

"yes ooo congratulations BOSS STAR❤️."

u_zithobile said:

"Wow babe this is absolutely insane so happy for u well done u doing amazing so happy the world has got on ."

ijeletube said:

"E do wetin? E choooooooooooooooke!!! . My Queen be leaving her foot prints in the sand of time. You are a legend Momma. ."

jasmineoflagos said:

"Yall know that's not real."

jenniferadaugo said:

"Pay and take out later no be news again."

somto_ohaleta said:

"Lmaoo people can lie! The thing you will pay how many dollars, they will put it , u take picture and they remove it LIEnus."

daac_ada said:

"Mtchewww something wey dey go pay that minute when dey go dey go comot am dey no put people wey dey act better film na asaba nollywood dem go put mtchewww…. This fake like don too much for una."

janefrances_onyekwere said:

"It is the motivational quote for meSomething they will remove within minutes."

