Nigerian media personality, Vee, has reacted to the viral news of a Nigerian big boy, Charles Chukwuma Onwuoemelie

Charles was recently arrested after being responsible for over 68 armed robberies in the US and was also called the “Blue cloth bandit”

Just a year ago, the armed robber left many social media users gushing over his talk of the town wedding that trended

Nigerian media personality, Vee, has joined many others to react to the news of one Charles Chukwuma Onwuoemelie, an armed robber based in the US.

Charles, who is also known as the Blue cloth bandit, was recently arrested after being responsible for 68 armed robberies in supermarkets and petrol stations in the US.

Taking to Twitter, Vee noted that when Charles threw a lavish talk of the town wedding in Nigeria last year, a number of people were unaware that he was a serial armed robber who terrorized the US until his arrest.

Nigerian big boy Charles Chukwuma Onwuoemelie discovered to be serial armed robber in US. Photos: @talk2veee

Source: Twitter

Vee advised Nigerians not to envy the rich and flamboyant if they did not know their source of income. See the tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mixed reactions trail Charles’ arrest and lavish wedding party

After the news of the blue cloth bandit went viral, it caused a lot of buzz on the Nigerian social media space. Read some of them below:

rhodasgrill:

"Online Tappers and God when typers don scarce"

iammoyob:

"It’s the embarrassment he’d bring to his wife that upsets me the most. They even met in church ‍♂️‍♂️"

domingo_loso:

"I thank God i don't let others wealth or source of income pressure me or make me feel some type of way, as long as i am making progress. Always aim at being better and avoid comparing your life with others."

nazzybellabenz:

"Believe anything you see online at your own risk ⚠️ "

rhukieee:

"I can’t even tap into their blessings anymore , some of them are kidnappers."

a.emmanuel.79:

"Using stolen money to show us shege . May God continue to expose them."

mhiz_viva.zinny:

"Me I no fit envy anyone, na to the work hard and pray be my own."

999__topboy:

"His wedded wife will be quick to switch immediately he got nabbed."

sohigh_xy:

"Anybody who still dey envy person on this gram street has he or herself to blame… and the person is mad . Yes acute madness dey worry the person. "

sohigh_xy:

"Anybody who still dey envy person on this gram street has he or herself to blame… and the person is mad . Yes acute madness dey worry the person. "

Davido and Chioma go clubbing

Popular Nigerian singer Davido and his bae, Chioma, have continued to clear the doubt of fans and showcase themselves as a couple in public.

Just days after their viral public display of affection, the celebrity couple were once again spotted together at a club, giving fans love goals.

In the video, Chioma looked cosy with Davido as she caressed his chest while they danced.

Source: Legit.ng