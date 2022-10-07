Popular Nigerian skits maker, Sabinus, is enjoying his life in the United Kingdom, and he's updating his fans back home

The funnyman shared a short video to describe what it feels like after leaving the country for London

He compared London to heaven, and Nigerians reacted differently to the hilarious video that emerged online

Anyone who has stayed for too long in Nigeria and has the opportunity to travel abroad always has something interesting to say about their experiences in a foreign land and, most times, compare.

Ace comedian, Sabinus, is not an exception, as he shared a short video to update his fans back home about how life has been for him since he arrived in London.

Sabinus talks about life in London. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sabinus noted that it looked like the rapture had happened because London seemed like the heaven people are always talking about.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has garnered interesting comments from members of the online community, watch it below:

Nigerians react to Sabinus' video

Social media users across the country have shared mixed reactions to Sabinus' video comparing life in Nigeria to that of London, some of them hailed him for saying the truth.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sowhmi:

"And some others will say make we no come London that it's too expensive."

Unclemide:

"I want to be able relate to this soon. Nigeria is exhausting."

Bigbro.network:

"Seems we are going back willingly to slave trade in the UK...our government failed us all."

Ozonepa:

"You no know before Oyibo country na heaven wey dey bible and hell is Africa You forget say na white people write bible."

omabarbie1:

"UK and naija na only steady light be the difference."

tollar2much:

"I understand where you dey come from, sometimes e reach to think whether abroad na d heaven wey dem dey tell us."

Meetdeprince:

"Nigeria too na heaven, your account balance determines your enjoyment."

Excited man calls his family after spotting Sabinus on London street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had excitedly involved his family after seeing Sabinus from his window in London.

Apparently, an African dad who lived on the street Sabinus was filming a video spotted the skit maker from his window. Without wasting time, he came out of the house and introduced himself as a fan of the Nigerian comedian.

In the video, the man was heard telling Sabinus how he had spotted him and went to check YouTube to be sure if it was really the comedian out on the streets.

Sabinus went on to exchange warm pleasantries with the man, who proceeded to call his other family members.

Source: Legit.ng