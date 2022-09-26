Comedian Sabinus has been in London for the past few days preparing for his show set to go down over the weekend

A video making the rounds on social media captured the skit maker’s adorable encounter with some fans in the country

A African dad spotted the comedian shooting on the street and he was quick to come out and introduce himself as a fan

Much-loved skit maker Sabinus appears to be having a good time in London ahead of his comedy show set to hold over the weekend.

Just recently, a video of the humour merchant and some fans in the country surfaced on social media to the delight of many.

Apparently, an African dad who lived on the street Sabinus was filming a video spotted the skit maker from his window.

Without wasting time, he came out of the house and introduced himself as a fan of the Nigerian comedian.

In the video, the man was heard telling Sabinus how he had spotted him and went to check YouTube to be sure if it was really the comedian out on the streets.

Sabinus went on to exchange warm pleasantries with the man who proceeded to call his other family members.

