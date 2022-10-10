A young man, Adeegbe Oluwaseun, recently secured a job in London and he relocated with his wife and children

After staying for a while abroad, he shared transformation photos of his family on TikTok and it quickly went viral

Netizens who spotted the photos were in awe as they pointed out that all members of the family looked healthier and finer

A Nigerian man identified as Adeegbe Oluwaseun, has stunned fans after sharing a video of the transformation of his family shortly after they relocated abroad.

The excited man who got a job abroad, shared throwback photos of the moment his family got set for their relocation.

Man shares transformation photos with family in London Photo Credit: @Adeegbe Oluwaseun / TikTok

He also attached current photos and their transformation impressed netizens.

While sharing the video, the young father used a hilarious voiceover which likened his relocation to London to moving to Heaven.

Netizens gush over transformation photos of family

Reacting to the video, @onyincare said:

"See the transformation, chai money and a good environment is good."

@delatemi1 stated:

"No heaven for anywhere. Na abroad be the heaven my brother."

@jamilapepsy added:

"My issue no be d transformation, thing wey sweet me na say I d daso see yi and the family wey take go God bless una."

@larryojo68 reacted:

"My friend, you did not only from Nigeria. Walahi,na escape you and ur family escaped. I thank God for you o o."

@chikekevin stated:

"The woman no fine woman no fine. See the transformation. No body ugly just good environment and money with peace of mind."

@bhadmus1812 added:

"The stress in Nigeria will make one look older than his or her great grand parent, chai see transformation."

Watch the video below:

