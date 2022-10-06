Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega Dominic can hardly breathe on social media without getting knocked

The mum of one took to her Twitter page with a post advising parents to teach their kids about relationships and the doors it can open

While some people especially Sheggz's fans agreed with her, other people called out the mum of one for being disloyal to her hubby last year

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Tega Dominic is the least favourite star, and Nigerians do not hold back from letting her know.

The reality star decided to urge mothers to teach their kids the importance of loyalty and relationships.

According to her having that knowledge will open doors money cannot.

"Dear Mothers, teach your boy and girl child about loyalty as they grow, teach them about relationships, it will open a million doors where money can’t."

View the tweet below:

Mixed reactions to Tega's tweet

@Martinscapalot:

"Imagine someone advising my kid or me and you re dressed liked this, how na! I check am!?"

@KenjiOfficial__:

"Says a woman who was never loyal to her husband. I know one of your secret boyfriends in Port Harcourt;a married man.. yeye dey smell."

@Mabelle____:

"That means your mother failed, because you have no loyalty to your husband and marriage, you disgusting daughter of the dèvìĺ."

@Rejasante:

"Were u loyal to ur husband when u went to the show? Loyalty insonu."

@AJIBOYEGBEMISO2:

"Sheggz is blessed, a human being who value relationships, who show care, love 2odrs and who is loyal to d core! I Stan a real Man. @sheggzolu."

@faiizabackup:

"@sheggzolu marry her already please."

Tega expresses desire to start talk show about successful marriages

Former BBNaija star Tega knows just how to rile Nigerians up, seeing as many refused to forget her escapades with colleague Boma on the show last year.

On Twitter, the mum of one expressed the desire to start a talk show about successful marriages and teach people how to make it work.

As expected, people called Tega out on her alleged failed marriage and constant opportunity to chase clout online.

Source: Legit.ng