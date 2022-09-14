Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega Dominic has earned a lot of backlash since her escapade with Boma on the show

Despite how hard Nigerians have been on her, the mum of one knows just how to get people talking about her

Several people have bashed the reality star after she talked about starting a talk show on successful marriages

Former BBNaija star Tega knows just how to rile Nigerians up, seeing as many have refused to forget her escapades with colleague Boma on the show last year.

Taking to Twitter, the mum of one expressed the desire to start a talk show about successful marriages and teach people how to make it work.

Nigerians react to Tega's tweet about successful marriages Photo credit: @itstegadominic

Source: Instagram

"I should start a talk show about successful Marriages and how to make it work…"

View the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Tega's tweet

@Ruky_Baby27:

"You want to teach them how to cheat on their spouses on national TV. Tah gettat!"

@iamseyii:

"Remove the how to make it work,lmfao Cus there's no general rule for that. U can do a talk show about successful marriages for people always shouting omg marriage scares me."

@pearllyndah:

"This one just like to attract drags to herself because what is this rubbish?"

@Hotcupidkay:

"It seems like she enjoys the dragging. She misses the way Nigerians dragged her. How toxic."

@dadis_pride:

"Clout is a disease. Rest osinwiin."

@anitapreye:

"Shebi I told you people that Tega will chase clout so much that clout will run away from her. I've never seen this type before, risked everything only to make a fool of herself. "

Nigerians say Tega has worked on her body

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tega Dominic, humoured her Instagram fans and followers with an interesting dance video.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Tega was asked if she would rather dance or trust okada riders.

The BBNaija reality star hilariously chose to dance, and she did a good job as seen in the video she shared with her followers.

Tega’s video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some followers suggesting that her body looks like it has been worked on.

Source: Legit.ng