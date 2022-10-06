A section of Nigerians believes that Naira Marley is not doing a good job with the artistes signed to his label

Following allegations of mistreatment from Naira's Marlian label, Don Jazzy and Olamide have been praised

According to many, Mavin and YBNL owned by Jazzy and Olamide, respectively, have proper structures in place in their labels

Nigerians have dragged Don Jazzy's Mavin record and Olamide's YBNL into the trending Naira Marley and Mohbad issue.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad had taken to social media with a cry for help while accusing members of the label of making a move on his life.

Nigerians wade into Naira Marley and Mohbad's drama Photo credit: @olamide/@donjazzy/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Nigerians hail Don Jazzy and Olamide's labels

A young man identified as Iseunife dropped a Twitter thread highlighting why talented stars like Mohbad and Zino aren't doing well under Naira Marley's Marlian label. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"You can imagine where Zino and Mohbad would’ve been now if they were signed to record labels like MAVINS or YBNL. Two extremely talented artistes! "

"Naira Marley might be doing his best with these guys, there’s definitely a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know. But properly running a record label requires some structure I feel MAVINS and YBNL have put in place."

View the tweet below:

Olamide's YBNL was also seen on the trends table, and here is what Nigerians are saying generally:

@EngrEhiz01:

"They might have issues with the label now but naira did a great job taking them to where they are now..Lil frosh was even doing better than zino and got signed to davido and his career never got better till he had that scandal..It might be time to move but never discredit naira."

@T_E_M_I_A_C_E:

"In your quest for fame its nice you use your head…even portable spoke up when he felt cheated."

@GEORGES_EDACHE:

"The way the boss YBNL support his artist it like a nitrogen to the engine of a car I can't believe it a dream come through in 10 years only #YBNL ✌️"

@Noah_Dharmylee:

"People just talk ignorantly. When Zino been dey suffer everyday dey find deal dey find who go promote am Where was Marvin ybnl Dmw etc Mtcheew."

Nigerians drag Portable into Naira Marley and Mohbad mess

Controversial music star Portable trended on social media in the heat of Naira Marley and Mohbad’s drama.

Several Nigerians who waded into the matter were quick to submit that Portable wouldn’t have tolerated the alleged mistreatment being suffered by Mohbad.

Many shared several quotes from the Zazu crooner who equally had an ugly episode with show promoter Kogbagidi and dancer Poco Lee.

Source: Legit.ng