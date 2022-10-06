“Mohbad and Zino Would Have Done Better Under Mavin or YBNL”: Nigerians Compare Naira Marley’s Label to Others
- A section of Nigerians believes that Naira Marley is not doing a good job with the artistes signed to his label
- Following allegations of mistreatment from Naira's Marlian label, Don Jazzy and Olamide have been praised
- According to many, Mavin and YBNL owned by Jazzy and Olamide, respectively, have proper structures in place in their labels
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nigerians have dragged Don Jazzy's Mavin record and Olamide's YBNL into the trending Naira Marley and Mohbad issue.
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad had taken to social media with a cry for help while accusing members of the label of making a move on his life.
Nigerians hail Don Jazzy and Olamide's labels
A young man identified as Iseunife dropped a Twitter thread highlighting why talented stars like Mohbad and Zino aren't doing well under Naira Marley's Marlian label. He wrote:
"It can never be Portable": Nigerians react amid Naira Marley, Mohbad drama, say singer can't be cheated
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
"You can imagine where Zino and Mohbad would’ve been now if they were signed to record labels like MAVINS or YBNL. Two extremely talented artistes! "
"Naira Marley might be doing his best with these guys, there’s definitely a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know. But properly running a record label requires some structure I feel MAVINS and YBNL have put in place."
View the tweet below:
Olamide's YBNL was also seen on the trends table, and here is what Nigerians are saying generally:
@EngrEhiz01:
"They might have issues with the label now but naira did a great job taking them to where they are now..Lil frosh was even doing better than zino and got signed to davido and his career never got better till he had that scandal..It might be time to move but never discredit naira."
Fans gift BBN’s Groovy money cakes, all-expense-paid trip to Kigali, others on his birthday, video trends
@T_E_M_I_A_C_E:
"In your quest for fame its nice you use your head…even portable spoke up when he felt cheated."
@GEORGES_EDACHE:
"The way the boss YBNL support his artist it like a nitrogen to the engine of a car I can't believe it a dream come through in 10 years only #YBNL ✌️"
@Noah_Dharmylee:
"People just talk ignorantly. When Zino been dey suffer everyday dey find deal dey find who go promote am Where was Marvin ybnl Dmw etc Mtcheew."
Nigerians drag Portable into Naira Marley and Mohbad mess
Controversial music star Portable trended on social media in the heat of Naira Marley and Mohbad’s drama.
Several Nigerians who waded into the matter were quick to submit that Portable wouldn’t have tolerated the alleged mistreatment being suffered by Mohbad.
Many shared several quotes from the Zazu crooner who equally had an ugly episode with show promoter Kogbagidi and dancer Poco Lee.
Source: Legit.ng