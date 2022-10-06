Controversial music star Portable is trending on social media in the heat of Naira Marley and Mohbad’s drama

Several Nigerians who waded into the matter were quick to submit that Portable wouldn’t have tolerated the alleged mistreatment being suffered by Mohbad

Many shared several quotes from the Zazu crooner who equally had an ugly episode with show promoter Kogbagidi and dancer Poco Lee

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians on social media have managed to drag controversial singer, Portable, into the ongoing drama between Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley, and his label signee, Mohbad.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad had taken to social media with a cry for help while accusing members of the label of making a move on his life.

Portable trends amid Naira Marley, Mohbad drama. Photo: @portablebaeby/@nairamarley/@mohbad

Source: Instagram

The singer equally claimed that he has been trying to change his manager but the label has refused because the individual is Marley's brother.

Portable used as a point of reference

Amid the drama, social media users were quick to make reference to Zazu hitmaker, Portable. They mentioned how he would have handled the matter better if he was in the same situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Ayochase01 said:

"If portable was MohBad, by now he would be calculating how much naira Marley has spent on him and how much he has made for the label."

@Vibeonvibez said:

"On this Naira Marley n Mohbad issue, everyone is now using Portable as a point of reference. Lmao.We saw how y’all bashed him for speaking up whenever he’s being threatened. Some of y’all even called him “uneducated and lousy” Please in this life, just do you!!"

@Big_Ogee said:

"Mohbad should just sign a RL deal at YBNL and let Portable replace him ASAP. Na person like Portable fit dey for that Marlians Nation. Make him and Naira dey craze together.

@_iBells said:

"I look and act razz no mean say I no wise.- portable"

@JoeyAkan said:

"Can never be Portable. Remain ungovernable."

@dammiedammie35 said:

"Portable don talk em own to the matter wey dey ground, if Mohbad and Naira Marley like make dem no hear."

@Abiso_la said:

"I never knew a day would come when portable would be used as a good example. This life is unpredictable."

@JamJam_JimJim said:

"Nigerians: Portable talks too much, he won't go far, he's local, he needs better management, he's a thief, dirty and uncultured. Same Nigerians: Be like Portable when you feel cheated. Double standards."

Naira Marley links Mohbad’s attack claim to singer’s intoxication history

Marlian label boss Naira Marley responded to an allegation made against members of his record label by his signee Mohbad.

Mohbad sparked reactions on social media after he shared a disturbing video, crying for help from the public as he claimed members of the label launched an attack on him.

Naira Marley, in his response, revealed Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. The Marlian label boss, however, added that he would resolve the matter amicably.

Source: Legit.ng