Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP, has claimed that Funke Akindele was not in the original plan for Olajide Adediran's governorship ambition in Lagos

George told journalists on Wednesday, September 21, that the real running mate for Adediran (aka Jandor) was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

The PDP bigwig revealed that Rhodes-Vivour was forced to defect to the PDP because he was dumped by Adediran

Lagos - A troubling issue linked to the selection of Funke Akindele as the running mat of Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), the governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, has been brought to the open by Chief Bode George.

In an interview on Wednesday, September 21, Bode revealed that initially, the agreement was that Adediran will work with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as his deputy, but that he later breached the deal and went ahead to pick Akindele.

Bode George said Funke Akindele was not originally in Jandor's plan (Photo: @officialjandor)

Source: Twitter

The former PDP deputy national chairman said this act by Adediran pushed Rhodes-Vivour to join the Labour Party in Lagos where he won the governorship ticket.

Going back memory lane, the chieftain disclosed that Jandor told him he was advised by one Denrele Ogunsayan to pick a woman from the Ikorodu area of Lagos instead of Rhodes-Vivour.

Bode explained that this revelation is necessary to debunk a claim that he is sponsoring Rhodes-Vivour's gubernatorial ambition in the LP.

His words:

“After their presentation here in my office, we saw that these were the best two we have (Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran), and we asked him pointedly here, would you work with this man as your deputy, and he said, ‘yes sir,” he said.

“Haven’t paid for the price of the form, for us to have a seamless primary, would you take him to be your running, mate, he answered ‘yes sir”

“After that, he came to me to say his mentor, Denrele Ogunsayan asked him to choose a deputy from Ikorodu, a woman. I told him why didn’t tell me at the time. I’m saying this now for history because that was what transpired. I have heard rumours that I am the one sponsoring Gbadebo.

“He reneged on the agreement. I had to call Gbadebo’s father to tell him that this is getting a bit too dangerous. We as leaders did our utmost to ensure that we have a very seamless primary.”

Source: Legit.ng